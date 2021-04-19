Poland may begin opening up economy at turn of May and June, says PM

Poland may be able to open up a significant part of the economy at the end of May or beginning of June, depending on progress with COVID-19 vaccinations, the prime minister said on Monday. Emerging Europe's largest economy last week extended restrictions that have forced the closure of hotels, cinemas, hair salons and many shops.

"We are getting closer to the turning point," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference. "(This) may in the coming weeks lead to a situation in which, at the turn of May and June, it will be possible to unfreeze a significant part of the economy." Morawiecki also said that from May 10 everyone in Poland aged 18 and over would be able to register to be vaccinated.

So far almost 2.3 million people in the country of 38 million have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

