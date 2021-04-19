Left Menu

Poland may begin opening up economy at turn of May and June, says PM

"(This) may in the coming weeks lead to a situation in which, at the turn of May and June, it will be possible to unfreeze a significant part of the economy." Morawiecki also said that from May 10 everyone in Poland aged 18 and over would be able to register to be vaccinated. So far almost 2.3 million people in the country of 38 million have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:05 IST
Poland may begin opening up economy at turn of May and June, says PM

Poland may be able to open up a significant part of the economy at the end of May or beginning of June, depending on progress with COVID-19 vaccinations, the prime minister said on Monday. Emerging Europe's largest economy last week extended restrictions that have forced the closure of hotels, cinemas, hair salons and many shops.

"We are getting closer to the turning point," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference. "(This) may in the coming weeks lead to a situation in which, at the turn of May and June, it will be possible to unfreeze a significant part of the economy." Morawiecki also said that from May 10 everyone in Poland aged 18 and over would be able to register to be vaccinated.

So far almost 2.3 million people in the country of 38 million have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GJC seeks postponement of mandatory hallmarking to June 2022 due to COVID, lack of infra

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council GJC has urged the government to extend the deadline for implementation of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery to June 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of infrastructure.In a let...

UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday cancelled a planned trip to India, scheduled to take place next week, saying it was a sensible move in light of a surge in COVID-19 infections there.India is enduring a second wave of the virus...

Ahmedabad procures 1000 oxygen cylinders to add more beds for COVID-19 patients

The Ahmedabad civic body has procured 1,000 oxygen cylinders from Kutch district in Gujarat to add more oxygen beds in the city in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, officials said on Monday.To cope up with the shortage of medical oxygen ...

Delhi CM announces six day lockdown in Delhi starting Monday night

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 which he said was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the citys health system was stretched to its limits...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021