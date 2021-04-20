Left Menu

Nepal’s ex-King Gyanendra, Queen Komal test COVID-19 positive after attending Maha Kumbh in India

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:54 IST
Nepal’s ex-King Gyanendra, Queen Komal test COVID-19 positive after attending Maha Kumbh in India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nepal's former King Gyanendra Shah and former Queen Komal Shah have tested positive for the coronavirus on their return from India after participating in the Maha Kumbh at Haridwar, according to a media report on Tuesday.

The 73-year-old former King and 70-year-old former Queen recently returned from India where they had taken a holy dip at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri during the Maha Kumbh -- a religious congregation of Hindu seers and devotees, according to the Health Ministry.

Their samples for the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test were confirmed positive for the COVID-19 infection, The Himalayan Times reported.

According to the report, hundreds of people had gathered at the airport in Kathmandu to welcome the former king and queen during their arrival back home.

The authorities have also initiated a contact tracing to test anyone who came in contact with the royal couple.

Shah was crowned as the king of Nepal in 2001 after his elder brother Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev and his family were killed in a massacre at the Royal Palace.

An investigation blamed Birendra's son Dipendra, who was among the dead, for the massacre.

Shah stepped down in 2008, after a popular revolt forced him to abdicate, and the centuries-old monarchy was abolished, turning the country into a republic by the Constituent Assembly.

He became deeply unpopular when he seized direct control of the nation in 2005, claiming mainstream parties had failed to tackle the deadly Maoist insurgency.

He has kept a low profile and has occasionally made public appearances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week appealed to the sadhus to observe the remaining duration of the Kumbh only in a "symbolic" manner in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maha Kumbh formally began in Haridwar on April 1 with several restrictions imposed on devotees coming to attend the event amid rising cases of COVID-19 in various states including Uttarakhand.

A negative Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test report not older than 72 hours before arrival was made mandatory for devotees gathering for the event.

It was for the first time in the history of the grand religious congregation held on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar once in 12 years that its duration was curtailed to just one month due to the pandemic.

In normal circumstances, the Maha Kumbh is held for nearly four months. Its last edition was held in Haridwar from January 14 to April 28 in 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand announces lockdown from April 22 to 29, essential services exempted

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday announced a lockdown in the state from April 22 to April 29 with some exemptions. During the lockdown, essential services will continue. Religious places will remain open...

Enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour, plan response in advance for next 3 weeks: Centre to UTs

The Centre on Tuesday advised all union territories to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour along with restrictions on movement and large gatherings, an official statement said.The UTs were also asked to ramp up testing ...

Migrants fear 2020 replay, say may run out of work and resources if lockdown extended

Geeta Kumari, a migrant daily wager from Nepal, fears that the six-day-long lockdown in Delhi might turn to be a repeat of last year and her family will run out of work and resources soon.Waiting with her family at the Kaushambi Bus depot, ...

ANALYSIS-Friendly fire threatens ex-PMs' bid to rebuild Italy centre-left

Giuseppe Conte, the new head of Italys 5-Star Movement, and Enrico Letta, who has just taken charge of the Democratic Party PD, want to join forces to rebuild the countrys fractured centre-left.Their problem will be taking their reluctant p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021