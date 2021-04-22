Baghel writes to PM, seeks info on availability of vaccines

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday sought from Prime Minister Narendra Modi information on the availability and cost of vaccines to be provided to the state for the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing May 1.

In a letter to Modi, Baghel said that after the Centre made everyone above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated, the state government has decided to arrange free of cost vaccines for people of the state in addition to the vaccines made available by the Centre.

There are only nine days left for the commencement of the third phase of the vaccination drive, Baghel said. It is necessary to prepare a detailed action plan before organising the vaccination drive on such a vast scale, he added.

Baghel sought information regarding the number of vaccines to be provided monthly to the state by the Centre, the approximate number of vaccines provided to the state monthly by the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech and the cost of vaccines given to the Centre and states by the two companies.

It is expected that the cost of vaccines should be uniform for the Centre as well as the states, Baghel said in the letter. As Covaxin has been developed with assistance from the Centre, Bharat Biotech should supply its vaccines at lesser rates compared to the one by Serum Institute, he added.

A uniform rate of vaccines would be justified as both the state and the Centre earn revenue from tax payers' money, the chief minister wrote to Modi.

