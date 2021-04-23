Left Menu

S.Korea widens public access to virus self-test kits amid surge

South Korea granted conditional approval on Friday that will allow the public to use two coronavirus self-test kits for the first time, as a surge in infections has rekindled calls to step up testing. The decision comes as South Korea grapples with a nationwide rise in cluster infections, spurring authorities to urge tougher enforcement of distancing rules to avert a fourth wave of the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 09:22 IST
S.Korea widens public access to virus self-test kits amid surge

South Korea granted conditional approval on Friday that will allow the public to use two coronavirus self-test kits for the first time, as a surge in infections has rekindled calls to step up testing.

The decision comes as South Korea grapples with a nationwide rise in cluster infections, spurring authorities to urge tougher enforcement of distancing rules to avert a fourth wave of the pandemic. The makers of the kits, SD Biosensor Inc and Humasis Co Ltd , were given three months to provide further clinical trial data on self-testing as a condition of the approval, the drug safety ministry said in a statement.

Although the products have been available in European countries since last year, South Korea had limited their use to medical specialists. The kits could yield results within about 15 minutes, but with an accuracy of 90%, the ministry added, versus the 98% proven for industry-standard PCR tests and specialist-administered rapid tests.

"Despite the differences in accuracy, there is a need to use those kits as a supplementary tool," Acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki told a daily meeting on virus fighting efforts. "If PCR tests offer microscopic examinations with almost 100% accuracy, self-test kits can be compared to results made with naked eyes."

Health authorities have warned that the kits have a greater possibility of false negatives if handled by non-professionals, since a high viral load in the nasal passageways is often essential for a reliable result. But officials have expressed positive views in recent weeks about allowing limited use, amid fears of a potential fourth wave.

Some local government chiefs have urged their use in homes, restaurants, shops and places of worship as a quick and easy way to detect possible infections. Thursday's 797 new infections reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency were the highest since Jan. 7, when the third wave began to abate after the daily figure topped 1,200 in late December.

The nationwide tally stands at 117,458 infections, with 1,811 deaths. (Global vaccination tracker: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access/)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Leicester beats West Brom 3-0 to strengthen hold on 3rd

Jamie Vardy ended his two-month goal drought as Leicester tightened its grip on a Champions League spot with a 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion that pushed the visitors closer to relegation.Vardy had not netted in his previous 11 games but...

Knee injury rules T Natarajan out of IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL due to a knee injury that he originally picked up during the tour of Australia earlier this year. The 30-year-old Natarajan had played only two out of the four game...

Varanasi: Nine patients shifted to BHU Trauma Centre amid shortage of oxygen at private hospital

As many as nine COVID-19 patients were shifted to the BHU Trauma Centre in Uttar Pradesh Varanasi on Thursday due to the lack of liquid medical oxygen at a private hospital here. The doctors at Trimurti Hospital had informed us about the la...

Facebook to use direct user feedback into News Feed ranking process

Facebook will now utilize direct feedback of users to understand the content they find most relevant and valuable and then incorporate this feedback into the News Feed ranking.Our goal with News Feed is to arrange the posts from friends, Gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021