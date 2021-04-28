Poles may not have to wear masks outside from mid-May, says minister

People in Poland should not have to wear masks outdoors from May 15 if they keep a safe distance from others, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday, as the government announced a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.

Niedzielski added that this measure would only be implemented if the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people was lower than 15.

