IAF airlifts 4 oxygen containers from Frankfurt in Germany to Hindon near Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 00:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: picryl

The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted four empty oxygen containers from Frankfurt in Germany to the Hindon air base in Delhi on Sunday, according to an official statement.

Moreover, it used its C-17 aircraft to airlift 450 oxygen cylinders from Brize Norton in the UK to the Chennai airbase in Tamil Nadu, the statement read.

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of oxygen and beds.

''IAF's C-17s are airlifting 4 cryogenic oxygen containers from Frankfurt, Germany to Hindon airbase and 450 oxygen cylinders from Brize Norton, UK to Chennai airbase,'' its statement said.

The IAF also conducted multiple flights within India on Sunday to transport oxygen containers from one place to another.

It said its C-17 aircraft on Sunday airlifted 2 cryogenic oxygen containers from Chandigarh to Bhubaneswar, two from Jodhpur to Jamnagar, two from Hindon to Ranchi, two from Indore to Jamnagar and two from Hindon to Bhubaneswar.

''The airlift of one cryogenic oxygen container from Hindon to Ranchi, two from Chandigarh to Ranchi and two from Agra to Ranchi is in progress,'' the statement noted.

A record 3,689 daily COVID-19 fatalities pushed India's death toll to 2,15,542, while the infection count reached 1,95,57,457 with 3,92,488 more people being confirmed positive for the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The number of active cases has crossed the 33-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Since April 23, the IAF has been airlifting empty oxygen tankers and containers to various filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of oxygen, needed in treating COVID-19 patients.

Along with oxygen containers, the IAF has transported essential medicines as well as equipment required by COVID hospitals in various parts of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

