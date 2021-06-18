Manipur CM says Delta variant of COVID-19 detected in state
- Country:
- India
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that the Delta variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the state.
He said this at a function to launch 'AYUSH 64' here.
After initial testing of 20 samples from Manipur in a laboratory in Hyderabad, 18 were found to be of Delta variant, the chief minister said.
The Delta variant has been classified as ''a variant of concern by the Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention.
More samples are being tested now,'' the CM said.
Singh requested everyone to take precautions and follow the SOP laid down by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
