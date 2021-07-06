Left Menu

Italy reports 24 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 907 new cases

Italy reported 24 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 31 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 907 from 480. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 187 from a previous 191. Some 192,424 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 74,649, the health ministry said.

Italy reported 24 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 31 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 907 from 480. Italy has registered 127,704 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.26 million cases to date.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,271 on Tuesday, down from 1,337 a day earlier. There were 11 new admissions to intensive care units, up from two on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 187 from a previous 191.

Some 192,424 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 74,649, the health ministry said.

