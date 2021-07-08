Left Menu

Delta variant dominant in Germany

The center says in its weekly report Wednesday, the Delta variant had nearly doubled within one week.Some 33.2 million people, or 39.9, are fully vaccinated in Germany. More than 47.5 million people, or 57.1, have received their first shot.

Germany's disease control center says the delta variant of the coronavirus has become dominant in the country and continues to quickly spread.

The Robert Koch Institute says according to their latest analysis, 59% of new infections were caused by delta by the end of last month. The center says in its weekly report Wednesday, the Delta variant had nearly doubled within one week.

Some 33.2 million people, or 39.9%, are fully vaccinated in Germany. More than 47.5 million people, or 57.1%, have received their first shot.

