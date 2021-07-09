Left Menu

Italy reports 25 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 1,390 new cases

Italy reported 25 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 13 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell marginally to 1,390 from 1,394. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 169 from a previous 180. Some 196,922 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 174,852, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 09-07-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 20:51 IST
Italy reports 25 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 1,390 new cases
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 25 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 13 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell marginally to 1,390 from 1,394. Italy has registered 127,756 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.27 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at on 1,167 Friday, down from 1,197 a day earlier. There were 8 new admissions to intensive care units in line with those on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 169 from a previous 180.

Some 196,922 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 174,852, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021