Italy reports 25 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 1,390 new cases

Italy reported 25 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 13 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell marginally to 1,390 from 1,394. Italy has registered 127,756 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.27 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at on 1,167 Friday, down from 1,197 a day earlier. There were 8 new admissions to intensive care units in line with those on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 169 from a previous 180.

Some 196,922 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 174,852, the health ministry said.

