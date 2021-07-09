Italy reports 25 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 1,390 new cases
Italy reported 25 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 13 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell marginally to 1,390 from 1,394. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 169 from a previous 180. Some 196,922 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 174,852, the health ministry said.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy reported 25 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 13 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell marginally to 1,390 from 1,394. Italy has registered 127,756 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.27 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at on 1,167 Friday, down from 1,197 a day earlier. There were 8 new admissions to intensive care units in line with those on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 169 from a previous 180.
Some 196,922 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 174,852, the health ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Europe
- health ministry
- Britain
ALSO READ
Jaishankar to travel to Greece, Italy this week; will attend G20 ministerial in Rome
U.S. Treasury's Yellen to attend G20 finance, climate meetings in Italy
Vatican defends intervention over Italy anti-homophobia law
EAM Jaishankar to begin visit to Greece and Italy on Friday
Italy wanted EU-Russia summit, backs dialogue with Moscow -Draghi