PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a state/union territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61811 60901 809 101 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1434954 1409145 25011 798 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 769205 758678 993 9534 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 203425 198570 3471 1359 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 318284 310630 4354 3300 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 20155 19815 205 135 -------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 597347 579370 16168 1809 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 953018 943260 8943 815 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 341088 326451 7338 1339 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1707127 1682741 22689 1697 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1917253 1873993 12960 30300 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2867158 2793498 35731 37906 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 3039029 2911054 14380 113115 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 10002 9690 49 224 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 118697 115234 1768 1695 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2513098 2446552 33322 33224 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 630514 615852 3720 10942 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 997426 978961 13472 4993 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10552 10525 4 23 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 168430 163347 3088 1995 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 824147 812718 10073 1356 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 790125 780695 9024 406 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6140968 5900440 125034 112231 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7492 7351 128 13 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 38682 35037 185 3460 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 529693 501869 4788 23036 -------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 723060 712427 9614 1018 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 346168 340573 5119 476 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 76032 68171 1251 6610 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 53670 48380 899 4391 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram* 22703 18869 101 3733 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland* 25727 23501 491 1004 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 935136 903178 4476 27429 ------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 21965 19219 312 2177 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura* 68148 63411 694 3961 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1510208 1476632 17886 15690 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 30792497 29920738 397557 462295 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,07,52,950 and the death toll at 4,05,939. The ministry said there are 4,58,727 active cases, while 2,98,88,284 people have so far recovered from the infection.

