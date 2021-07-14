PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a state/union territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61851 60970 809 72 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1435281 1409572 25021 688 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 769383 758958 9571 854 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 203962 199270 3483 1191 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 319152 312556 4360 2236 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 20237 19908 206 113 -------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 597929 580336 16207 1386 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 953224 943719 8947 558 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 341307 327252 7352 711 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1707585 1683453 22704 1428 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1929579 1890565 13057 25957 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2876587 2806933 35989 33642 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 3103310 2970175 14938 117708 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 10036 9851 49 96 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 119302 116203 1772 1327 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2526401 2462244 33557 30600 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 633895 619949 3743 10203 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh* 998565 980933 13482 4150 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10563 10537 4 22 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 169215 164326 3101 1788 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 824346 813583 10074 689 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 791594 780815 10508 271 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6181247 5944801 126390 106764 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7496 7358 129 9 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 40814 36617 193 4004 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 538407 511888 4888 20284 -------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 723570 713163 9621 785 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 346411 340944 5120 347 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 80521 70985 1326 8210 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 55640 50794 921 3925 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 25170 20053 115 5002 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 26249 23987 516 1017 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 945749 918041 4795 22860 ------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 22792 19937 317 2279 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 71315 66708 715 3826 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1514708 1482903 17958 13847 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 30983393 30130287 411223 428849 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Chhattisgarh as its health bulletin has not been released yet.

Advertisement

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,09,46,074 and the death toll at 4,11,408. The ministry said there are 4,29,946 active cases, while 3,01,04,720 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)