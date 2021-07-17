The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain worldwide, accompanied by a surge of deaths around the United States almost entirely among unvaccinated people, U.S. officials said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain reported its highest number of new cases in more than six months on Friday, days before the government plans to relax curbs on pubs, restaurants and nightclubs in England and ease requirements to wear masks. * France reported more than 10,000 new cases again due to the rapid spread of the more contagious Delta variant. The country's health authority said it should consider whether to make vaccination mandatory for the general public.

* Spain's two-week contagion rate rose to 537 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Friday, as the country struggled to cope with a surge in cases. * Greece imposed restrictions allowing only vaccinated people to be served at indoor restaurants, bars and cafes.

* Moscow residents will no longer have to present a QR code showing they have been vaccinated or have immunity in order to sit inside cafes, restaurants and bars from July 19. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Leaders of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC, including U.S. President Joe Biden, Russia's Vladimir Putin, and China's Xi Jinping, pledged on Friday to work to expand sharing and manufacturing of vaccines to fight the global pandemic. * The World Health Organization proposed a second phase of studies into the origins of the coronavirus in China, including audits of laboratories and markets in Wuhan, calling for transparency from authorities.

* India has ordered 660 million vaccine doses for August-December, its largest procurement, local news reports said. * The Philippines has recorded the country's first locally acquired cases of the more infectious Delta variant, prompting authorities to reimpose stricter coronavirus measures in some areas as health experts sought bans on social gatherings.

AMERICAS * Some 92 Cuban doctors and nurses who lent a hand to Mexico during the pandemic in recent months have been flown home, Mexico's foreign ministry said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Nearly 50 African countries will receive 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by the United States, U.S. officials and the Gavi vaccine alliance said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. health regulator will review Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE's application for full approval of their COVID-19 vaccine in people 16 years and older by January, the companies said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stock markets slid on Friday as investors grapple with signs of rising inflation and a surge in cases, while the dollar edged higher after upbeat U.S. retail sales data reaffirmed the economy accelerated in the second quarter.

Edited by Andrew Heavens and Shounak Dasgupta

