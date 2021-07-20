Left Menu

BRIEF-Sanofi: rolling reviews of COVID-19 recombinant vaccine to start soon in UK, Canada and Singapore

Updated: 20-07-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 21:18 IST
Sanofi: * SANOFI SAYS 'ROLLING REVIEWS" OF ITS COVID-19 RECOMBINANT VACCINE ARE ABOUT TO START IN BRITAIN, CANADA AND SINGAPORE IN THE "COMING DAYS"

* SANOFI SAYS "ROLLING REVIEW" OF ITS COVID-19 RECOMBINANT VACCINE IS ALSO EXPECTED BY THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION * Sanofi made the comments in a statement Emailed to Reuters

* Europe's drug regulator said on Tuesday it had started a real-time review of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L, the fifth shot under such a review currently.

