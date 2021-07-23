Left Menu

Italy reports 17 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 5,143 new cases

Italy reported 17 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 15 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,143 from 5,057. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 155 from a previous 158. Some 237,635 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 219,778, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 23-07-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 21:40 IST
Italy reported 17 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 15 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,143 from 5,057. Italy has registered 127,937 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.3 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,304 on Friday, up from 1,234 a day earlier. There were 10 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 12 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 155 from a previous 158.

Some 237,635 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 219,778, the health ministry said.

