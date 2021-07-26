Left Menu

New UK coronavirus cases fall to lowest since July 4

Updated: 26-07-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain reported 24,950 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from 29,173 new cases on Sunday and the lowest daily total since July 4, government figures showed.

An updated total for the number of deaths was not immediately available due to technical difficulties, the government website said.

