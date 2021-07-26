New UK coronavirus cases fall to lowest since July 4

Britain reported 24,950 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from 29,173 new cases on Sunday and the lowest daily total since July 4, government figures showed.

An updated total for the number of deaths was not immediately available due to technical difficulties, the government website said.

Advertisement

Also Read: Olympics-Britain's Konta pulls out of Tokyo Games after COVID-19 positive

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)