U.S. adds Canada to its " do not travel" advisory list amid COVID-19 -State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 18:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department has raised its travel advisory alert for Canada to a "level 4 – do not travel" status amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The department, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday warned against travel to Switzerland, among other countries because of rising cases of the novel coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pentagon approves more troops for Kabul as U.S. seeks to secure airport for evacuations
Most Western diplomats have left Kabul - U.S. official
Pentagon approves more troops for Kabul as U.S. seeks to secure airport for evacuations
U.S. State Department says all embassy personnel at Kabul airport
Ex-U.S. Marine held in Russia to seek transfer to U.S. this week - Ifax