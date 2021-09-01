Left Menu

Italy extends COVID-19 Green Pass to trains, planes, ferries and coaches

The Green Pass is a digital or paper certificate that shows whether someone has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, has tested negative or has recently recovered from the virus. Prime Minister Mario Draghi introduced the pass earlier in the summer to try to encourage people to get vaccinated. The government has already said teachers will need a Green Pass when schools reopen this month after the summer holidays.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 01-09-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 15:49 IST
Italy extends COVID-19 Green Pass to trains, planes, ferries and coaches
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy broadened usage of its Green Pass health document on Wednesday, making it obligatory for people to have it when traveling on high-speed trains, planes, ferries, and inter-regional coaches. The Green Pass is a digital or paper certificate that shows whether someone has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, has tested negative, or has recently recovered from the virus.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi introduced the pass earlier in the summer to try to encourage people to get vaccinated. It was initially needed to enter many cultural and leisure venues, but its scope has gradually been widened. The scheme has triggered protests by some Italians who say it tramples on freedoms, and opponents have vowed to block railway traffic at demonstrations set for later on Wednesday.

However, with 70.1% of all Italians over the age of 12 fully vaccinated, the vast majority of people seem to back the inoculation drive and the use of the Green Pass. "They are right to ask for a Green Pass. If you don't want to get the vaccine then stay at home and don't travel," Rome resident Alessia Colombi said at the city's main train station.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday denounced what he called a "climate of hatred" against the COVID-19 vaccination campaign after he and several other politicians and medical experts received threats on social media. The government has already said teachers will need a Green Pass when schools reopen this month after the summer holidays. Last week, officials said they were considering extending the scheme to anyone working in a public office or a supermarket.

Some 129,221 people have died of coronavirus in Italy since the pandemic hit last year, the second-highest death toll in Europe after Britain. New cases held relatively steady in August, but doctors fear the more contagious Delta variant could cause a fresh spike in infections in the coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021