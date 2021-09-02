Left Menu

New Zealand says COVID-19 case drop shows lockdown working against Delta

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 02-09-2021 06:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 06:53 IST
New Zealand says COVID-19 case drop shows lockdown working against Delta
New Zealand reported a drop in new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which authorities said was a sign that the lockdown enforced nationwide was working in limiting the spread of the infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Authorities reported 49 new cases on Thursday, all in the epicentre of Auckland, taking the total number of cases in this outbreak to 736.

"The latest lower number is encouraging and does show that our alert levels 4 lockdown is working even against the Delta," the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

