Left Menu

BJP politicising vaccination drive: Cong MLC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-09-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 17:15 IST
BJP politicising vaccination drive: Cong MLC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP is trying to project the Covid-19 vaccination drive, health camps, and the kit distribution using the labor department's welfare fund as party's programs, Dakshina Kannada district Congress committee president, and MLC Harish Kumar alleged on Thursday.

Addressing reporters here, Kumar urged the state government to supply more vaccine doses to the district and enhance the current drive.

Kumar alleged that the food kits provided under the labor department welfare fund at Narikombu village in the district have been kept for sale at a grocery store.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021