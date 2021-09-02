BJP politicising vaccination drive: Cong MLC

BJP is trying to project the Covid-19 vaccination drive, health camps, and the kit distribution using the labor department's welfare fund as party's programs, Dakshina Kannada district Congress committee president, and MLC Harish Kumar alleged on Thursday.

Addressing reporters here, Kumar urged the state government to supply more vaccine doses to the district and enhance the current drive.

Kumar alleged that the food kits provided under the labor department welfare fund at Narikombu village in the district have been kept for sale at a grocery store.

