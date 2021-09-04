New Zealand reports first death in current COVID-19 outbreak, 20 new cases
Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2021 07:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 07:03 IST
New Zealand reported on Saturday the first death in the current COVID-19 outbreak and 20 new local cases of the highly infectious Delta variant, health authorities said.
The woman who died was in her 90s and had a number of underlying health conditions, health officials said in a statement. All of the new cases were in Auckland, the epicentre of the outbreak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- Delta
- Auckland
Advertisement