Italy reports 36 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 2,800 new cases

Italy reported 36 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 34 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,800 from 4,664.

Italy has registered 129,955 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.61 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,200 on Monday, up from 4,113 a day earlier.

There were 35 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 36 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 563 from a previous 559. Some 120,045 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 267,358, the health ministry said.

