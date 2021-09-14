COVID 19 : "Watch what you Eat : The Tipping Point !"

The COVD19 Pandemic has been devastating. It has killed over 4.2 million people around the world and spread to over 245 countries. In my previous article in The Times of India, July 14, ''Why the Lab Theory is Bogus'', I made 7 convincing arguments as to why the virus has come from an Animal Host. COVID19 is from an Animal Host being transferred to Humans. This is a Clash between 2 Ecosystems - Human Beings and Animals. Why the COVID19 Virus is not from a Lab? Most important is the #1 rated Scripps Institute Computational Biologist, Kristian Andersen who concludes,'' Virus must have arisen by natural selection, not manipulation''. ''Research would have calculated the strongest possible fit between the Human ACE2 receptor and the Spike Protein with which the virus latches onto it. Anderson summarizes, that the SARS2 Spike Protein is not of the calculated best design, and hence it cannot be ''manipulated''. (2) The COVID19 was clearly from an Animal (see below)- origins from a Pangolin/Badger/Rabbit (Cluster of Excellent Articles by Page & Hinshaw, Wall Street Journal, February 9&23) (3) The symptoms of '' respiratory syndrome'' in COVID19 are identical to SARS & MERS.

As shown, Bat Viruses have caused Major viruses (Ebola, Marburg SARS, MERS.....). Mad Cow Disease due to Human consumption of CATTLE, (H5N1:CHICKEN). (avian flu in China, 1959 due to Human consumption of Ducks) (NipahVirus: Pigs)(SADS Disease: Pigs),(Swine Flu Pandemic,2009: Pigs) (Bats: Ebola Virus; Source: CDC). Bats have been the Intermediate Host for both SARS & MERS. SARS caused due to Human consumption of Civets (Source: CDC, Robert Roos "Science" June 29'20) & Camels: MERS Virus(CDC) A. COVID19=SARS PART 2:Diffusion of the Virus is identical to the SARS Virus '' Dr. Liu finished his shift attending to SARS patients and made his way to the Metropole Hotel in Hong Kong. Others exposed to Liu at the Metropole traveled to Singapore, Vietnam, Canada, Ireland & the United In a month, SARS appeared in 32 Countries - ''Pandemic'', Sonia Shah, Harper Collins 2020.

1. ''LESSONS FROM ASIAN FLU PANDEMIC(1959) & SARS (2002/03)'' There was the Deadly Avian Flu in 1959 in China (H2N2) Virus which was caused due to Human Consumption of Ducks (Source: Center for Disease Control). By the time the second wave had ended, the Virus had infected between 250 million to a Billion people & killed between 1-4 million people (Source: The CoronaVirus, Dr. Rajesh Parikh, 2020). Same thing with SARS. Different Animal = ''Civets'' in SARS (2002/2003). It's the same thing with MERS (Camels, 2012/13). The schematic shown below explains the (H-H Transmission) Using Perlman & Fehr's Theory of ''Coronaviruses: an overview of their replication and pathogenesis'', the deadly effects of Human Consumption of Cattle & Pigs (causes Enteritis) and Respiratory problems in Chicken.

2. VIRUSES FROM CHICKEN: H5N1, H5N8, H10N3: These viruses get transferred to Humans on consumption even if the chickens are ''vaccinated'' (''Mexican poultry producers could circulate at low levels in vaccinated chicken, without giving itself away by causing symptoms'' - Deborah Mackenzie, Pg 131, ''COVID19 '' 1. 7 million Birds have been killed in H5N8 outbreaks in Europe and America (Dec 25-Jan4).James Gorman in an excellent article in the New York Times ''A new Bird Flu jumps to Humans'', April 21, 2021 highlights that over 7mn Birds have been killed in H5N8 Outbreaks in Europe and Asia. Gorman cites Dr. Richard Webby, Flu Specialist at the St Jude Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences who posits: All H5 Viruses are of concern''. Further, he cites ''that they have the same sort of binding capacity to Human Cells.

2. Furthermore, Bird Flu (H5N8 ) in Russia; 800,000 Chickens were recently killed; as the H5N8 virus spread to Humans. It is noted that for the first time that the Virus spreads to Humans. According to Gorman of the New York Times, 7 of the workers appeared to be infected with the Virus. Dr. Florian Krammar reminds us that during the H7N9 Virus in 2013, there were 1500 confirmed cases & 600 deaths.

3. the Same issue has happened in China, where they have reported the ''Human Case'' of Bird Flu Strain. The Economic Times reported the first Human Infection of the H10N3 bird flu strain because of Human Consumption of Chicken, according to the Chinese National Health Commission.

3. CORONAVIRUSES TRANSFERRING TO DIFFERENT ANIMALS: ANIMAL TO HUMAN, HUMAN TO HUMAN TRANSMISSION WITH ''MULTIPLIER EFFECTS''IN DIFFERENT GEOGRAPHIES According to Top Virologists, Dr. Stanley Perlman and Anthony Fehr, ''Coronaviruses: a review of their Replication and Pathogenesis'' (National Library of Medicine)- Coronaviruses cause a variety of Diseases in Mammals & Birds, ranging from Enteritis in COWS & PIGS, upper respiratory disease and kidney disease in CHICKENS to potentially LETHAL HUMAN RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS. These findings are from the Top Virologists in the World. KEY.

HUMANS EATING CATTLE, CHICKEN & PIGS are causing these Respiratory Infections as the Virus moves from Animals to Humans. Hence all the Acute Respiratory related problems (similar to SARS). Hence the need for Oxygen.

D2) PigBel : Coronavirus caused Enteritis in Pigs (Perlman, Fehr). Causes death in the Children of New Guinea (consumption of contaminated Pig Meat). Similarly, H5N1 & H5N8 (recently in Russia) in the case of Chicken.

4. UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO/COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY STUDY 1. In a very large study conducted by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business & Columbia University, 8% of US COVID cases were from Meat Packing Plants, and contributing to nearly 5250 deaths by March 2020. This is NOT from the Wuhan strain. This is from Killing of Cattle - which has been responsible for up to 8% of US COVID19 deaths, according to the Authors. 5. CHINESE PIGS FOUND TO HAVE HUMAN PANDEMIC POTENTIAL b) Jon Cohen in Science in the June 2020 issue cites ''Chinese Pigs found to have Human Pandemic Potential''. I hypothesize that this is ANOTHER CAUSE OF A VARIANT like B117, B1351, or P1 (Analysis shown below into Coronaviruses transferring to Different Animals by eminent Virologists, Stanley Perlman and Anthony Fehr is KEY. Animal to Human Transmission, and then Human to Human ''Multiplier'' Transmission taking place.

E)'' THE TIPPING POINT'': Dangerous Variants B117, B1351, P1, have emerged. P1 in Brazil is 2.5x more contagious than the old common strains. Univ of Cambridge study opines that for B117, 2 fold increase in serum antibody concentration is required to neutralize the Virus. According to German Chancellor Merkel, ''B117 is clearly more lethal, more contagious and contagious for longer''.B117 spreads 50% more quickly. In New York, a new strain B1526 (Mandivalli, NYT, Feb22) has emerged. Similarly, 10 ''Indian States'' have reported a Delta Variant (B1617) which has now spread to over 100 Countries and has had devastating effects.

My hypothesis is the Delta Variant (B1617) has originated in India from Chicken. This Delta Variant is not the ''mutation of the original Wuhan strain''. My other hypothesis is that P1 from Brazil has come from Cattle (SIMILAR to the results obtained from the Chicago Booth/Columbia Study).

TIPPING POINT = ''The point at which a series of small changes or incidents becomes significant enough to cause a larger, more important change''.

THE COVID19 PANDEMIC is this ''TIPPING POINT''. It is these different variants caused by different animals (with multiplier effects) that have caused this Pandemic. Human Beings and Animals are different Ecosystems. Human Beings CANNOT encroach on the Animal Ecosystem. The only way out of this Pandemic & future Pandemics is to ''Disrupt the Animal Food Chain''. The World must adopt a Diet of ''Vegetarianism and Lab-Based Meat''. Period.

