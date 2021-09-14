UK likely to require health workers to be vaccinated against COVID
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 17:23 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain is highly likely to require front-line health and social care workers in England to be vaccinated against COVID, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.
"I believe that it is highly likely that front line NHS staff and those working in wider social care settings will also have to be vaccinated to protect those that are around them," Javid told parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain reports lowest number of COVID cases in nearly 3 weeks
Soccer-Everton's Calvert-Lewin withdraws from England squad with injury
BBL: England batsman James Vince returns to Sydney Sixers
Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 1.8% over past week
Britain did not push to leave gate at Kabul Airport open before blast, says Raab