UK likely to require health workers to be vaccinated against COVID

Britain is highly likely to require front-line health and social care workers in England to be vaccinated against COVID, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

"I believe that it is highly likely that front line NHS staff and those working in wider social care settings will also have to be vaccinated to protect those that are around them," Javid told parliament.

