US govt advisers get set to decide need for boosters

US government advisers will debate Friday if theres enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. The US already offers an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to people with severely weakened immune systems.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 10:34 IST
US government advisers will debate Friday if there's enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. It's the first public step toward deciding which Americans may get an extra dose and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence that it will ask outside experts to consider at Friday's meeting. But the agency struck a neutral tone in reviewing the data and discussing the rationale for boosters. That careful approach is notable given that White House officials have been previewing a booster campaign that they hoped to begin next week.

Pfizer is making the argument that while protection against severe disease is holding strong in the U.S., immunity against milder infection wanes somewhere around six to eight months after the second dose. The drugmaker is pointing to data from Israel, which began offering boosters over the summer. The US already offers an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to people with severely weakened immune systems.

