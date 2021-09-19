Left Menu

Italy reports 26 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 3,838 new cases

Italy reported 26 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 51 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,838 from 4,578. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 530 from a previous 519. Some 263,571 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 355,933, the health ministry said.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 26 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 51 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,838 from 4,578. Italy has registered 130,310 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.63 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,929 on Sunday, down from 3,958 a day earlier. There were 40 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 31 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 530 from a previous 519.

Some 263,571 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 355,933, the health ministry said.

