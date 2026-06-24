Germany set to scrap plans to build its biggest warship since World War Two, FT reports

Germany's defence minister plans to scrap a multibillion-euro project to build six F126 frigates, the country's largest warship since World War Two.

Reuters | Germany Plans To Scrap A Multibillioneuro Project To Build The Biggest Warship Commissioned By The German Navy Since World War Two | Updated: 24-06-2026 04:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 04:11 IST
Germany set to scrap plans to build its biggest warship since World War Two, FT reports
  • Country:
  • Germany

​Germany plans ​to ‌scrap a multibillion-euro ​project to build the ‌biggest warship commissioned by the German navy since World ‌War Two, the Financial Times ‌reported on Tuesday.

Defence minister Boris Pistorius and other ⁠senior ​officials on ⁠Tuesday informed industry figures and ⁠senior MPs of their intention ​to abandon plans to ⁠build six F126 frigates, ⁠the report ​said, citing two people familiar with ⁠the matter.

Reuters could not ⁠immediately ⁠verify the report.

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