Germany set to scrap plans to build its biggest warship since World War Two, FT reports
Germany's defence minister plans to scrap a multibillion-euro project to build six F126 frigates, the country's largest warship since World War Two.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany plans to scrap a multibillion-euro project to build the biggest warship commissioned by the German navy since World War Two, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Defence minister Boris Pistorius and other senior officials on Tuesday informed industry figures and senior MPs of their intention to abandon plans to build six F126 frigates, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
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