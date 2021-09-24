Brazil agriculture minister tests positive for COVID-19
Updated: 24-09-2021 17:20 IST
Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain isolated following medical guidance, she said in a Twitter post on Friday.
The news comes three days after Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus on a trip to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
