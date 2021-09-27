Left Menu

Italy reports 45 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 1,772 new cases

Italy reported 45 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 44 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,772 from 3,099. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 488 from a previous 483. Some 124,077 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 276,221, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 27-09-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 20:28 IST
Italy reported 45 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 44 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,772 from 3,099. Italy has registered 130,742 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.66 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,487 on Monday, up from 3,435 a day earlier. There were 29 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 22 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 488 from a previous 483.

Some 124,077 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 276,221, the health ministry said.

