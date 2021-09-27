Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-09-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 23:56 IST
7 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh has reported seven new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 17,09,778 in the state, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

No fresh COVID-19 death has been reported, and the toll stands at 22,890, it said.

Of the fresh cases, two were reported each from Gorakhpur, Chandauli and Pilibhit, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, six COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, and have been discharged, taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 16,86,712, it said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 176, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 1.69 lakh samples have been tested, and so far, over 7.79 crore samples have been tested in the state, it said. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that so far, 8,16,08,288 (over 8.16 crore) people in the state have taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,87,01,290 (over 1.87 crore) people have got their second dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

