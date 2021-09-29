Left Menu

Italy reports 63 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 3,212 new cases

Italy reported 63 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 65 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,212 from 2,985. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 450 from a previous 459. Some 295,452 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 338,425, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 29-09-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 20:49 IST
Italy reports 63 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 3,212 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 63 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 65 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,212 from 2,985. Italy has registered 130,870 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.67 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,317 on Wednesday, down from 3,418 a day earlier. There were 23 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 19 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 450 from a previous 459.

Some 295,452 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 338,425, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021