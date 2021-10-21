Chennai woman in stage 4 Colorectal cancer undergoes multimodal procedure, gets relief

A 60-year-old woman suffering from stage 4 Colorectal cancer (CRC) with multiple synchronous liver metastases and having nine lesions of liver, successfully underwent a complex innovative multimodal procedure in a single sitting and got the much needed relief in her life, doctors who performed the procedure at a corporate hospital here said on Thursday.

This is probably the first time in the country that such a complex stage 4 CRC was operated in a single sitting, the doctors from the institute of liver diseases, transplant and surgery, MGM Healthcare, where the patient Madhavi Muralidharan, underwent the procedure, claimed. “It was a very challenging situation for us and to the patient her condition was distressing. This is the first time in the country that a complex synchronous liver metastases and CRC was operated in a single sitting,” Dr Thiagarajan Srinivasan, Director of the Institute of Liver Transplant and GI surgery, MGM Healthcare, said.

Madhavi was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer junction of colon and rectum (large intestine) with multiple metastatic spread in liver (9 lesions in different areas occupying most of the liver).She experienced weight loss and loss of appetite, as well, restricting her physical movements.

“Colorectal cancer is the sixth commonest cancer in India with 5 new cases occurring for every one lakh persons in a year with incidence rising by 20 percent every decade,” Thiagarajan told reporters here. The rising cases could be attributed to changing lifestyles that includes consumption of calorie-rich and low fibre diet, excessive use of red meat and processed foods and physical inactivity. Stage 4 CRC with only liver spread are unique in a way that they can be treated with a unique treatment which is a combination of complex and innovative single or staged surgeries, chemotherapy, targeted biological tumour antibody therapy, radiotherapy and in a rare case even liver transplantation. “These efforts can result in an increase of 5-year survival rate to 60 percent which can be the best among all cancers,” he added.

According to Karthik Mathivanan, associate director, CRC is the fifth leading cause of death in India as most of the cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage. “As there is lack of awareness (on this) we recommend routine annual screening for people above 45 years with a colonoscopy that will help us to nip it in the bud,” he said.

Arun Ramanan, consultant medical oncologist, who was part of the team, said the recent advances in multimodal therapy and partitioned and staged liver surgeries with various forms of future remnant liver volume augmentation therapies can go a long way in treating CRC effectively.

