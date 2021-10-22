Brazil has 451 COVID deaths in 24 hours, 16,853 coronavirus cases -ministry
Brazil has had 16,853 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 451 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday.
The South American country has now registered 21,697,341 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 604,679, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.
