Deadly Attack Rocks Karachi: Sindh Rangers Headquarters Targeted

At Least Three Of Pakistans Sindh Rangers Personnel Were Killed In An Attack On The Paramilitary Forces Headquarters In Karachi

In a tragic event, three personnel from Pakistan's Sindh Rangers were killed in an attack on their headquarters in Karachi, according to a report by Dawn newspaper.

The attack, which included an explosion and gunfire, took place on a prominent road near several educational institutions and the meteorological department. Sindh Inspector General Javed Alam Odho confirmed that alongside the paramilitary casualties, three of the attackers were killed.

This incident marks the deadliest assault in Karachi since October 2024. Although violence in Pakistan's cities has lessened, rising militancy in regions adjacent to Afghanistan poses a renewed threat to urban stability.