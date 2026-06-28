Deadly Attack Rocks Karachi: Sindh Rangers Headquarters Targeted

An attack on the Sindh Rangers headquarters in Karachi resulted in the deaths of three paramilitary personnel and three militants. The incident unfolded on a busy Karachi road, marking the most significant attack in the city since a 2024 explosion targeted a Chinese convoy. Increasing militancy near Afghanistan raises urban security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | At Least Three Of Pakistans Sindh Rangers Personnel Were Killed In An Attack On The Paramilitary Forces Headquarters In Karachi | Updated: 28-06-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 00:16 IST
Deadly Attack Rocks Karachi: Sindh Rangers Headquarters Targeted
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In a tragic event, three personnel from Pakistan's Sindh Rangers were killed in an attack on their headquarters in Karachi, according to a report by Dawn newspaper.

The attack, which included an explosion and gunfire, took place on a prominent road near several educational institutions and the meteorological department. Sindh Inspector General Javed Alam Odho confirmed that alongside the paramilitary casualties, three of the attackers were killed.

This incident marks the deadliest assault in Karachi since October 2024. Although violence in Pakistan's cities has lessened, rising militancy in regions adjacent to Afghanistan poses a renewed threat to urban stability.

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