Hezbollah Leader Denounces US-Israel Security Pact as Surrender

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem criticized the recent US-brokered security agreement between Lebanon and Israel as surrender. Tensions remain high as Israeli drone strikes continue in Lebanon. The framework allows for phased Israeli withdrawal yet keeps a security zone, causing dissent among Lebanese groups who view it as favoring Israeli interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hezbollah Leader Naim Qassem Rejected A Usbrokered Security Agreement Between Lebanon And Israel On Saturday A Day After It Was Signed | Updated: 28-06-2026 00:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 00:30 IST
Hezbollah Leader Denounces US-Israel Security Pact as Surrender
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Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem voiced strong opposition to a newly signed U.S.-brokered security agreement between Lebanon and Israel, declaring it a capitulation to Israeli forces. His remarks came shortly after the deal, which has been met with contention, especially following an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon.

The controversial agreement outlines a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from certain parts of southern Lebanon while allowing them to maintain a presence in a specified security zone. With conditions linking Israel's withdrawal to Hezbollah's disarmament, Qassem condemned the pact as undermining Lebanese sovereignty and vowed continued resistance.

The agreement has incited anger among the Shi'ite Muslim community in Lebanon, including the Amal movement led by Nabih Berri, against what they perceive as an imbalance favoring Israel. Meanwhile, Israeli officials, such as Defence Minister Israel Katz, have praised the deal as a means to maintain security interests in the region.

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