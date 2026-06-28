Venezuela's Twin Earthquakes: A Nation in Crisis

The death toll in Venezuela's twin earthquakes has surpassed 1,400, with La Guaira and Caracas among the hardest-hit areas. Despite the influx of over 1,600 foreign rescuers, challenges persist as families and volunteers continue to search for survivors, often hindered by insufficient equipment and official assistance.

In La Guaira, the disaster response fluctuates, as some residents resort to manual efforts to locate missing loved ones. Top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez confirmed thousands of injuries and ongoing relief efforts. He emphasized rescue complexities amid ongoing aftershocks and restricted access to critical zones.

The economic impacts are evident, with Venezuela's struggling power grid suffering further setbacks. Amidst the destruction, political ramifications loom, complicating recovery efforts. Global aid, including a significant package from the U.S., seeks to bolster Venezuela’s ability to rebuild in the quake's aftermath.