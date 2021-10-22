Moscow expects record number of COVID-19 cases in coming days - report

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin expects COVID-19 infections to hit new records in the Russian capital either at the end of this week or early next week, the Interfax news agency quoted him as saying on Friday.

Moscow will reimpose a partial lockdown from Oct. 28, with only essential shops including pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open, as Russia reports record numbers of new cases and deaths from COVID-19.

