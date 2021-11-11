Left Menu

Maha: 89 per cent eligible population in Raigad covered with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

At least 89 per cent of the eligible population in Maharashtras Raigad district has been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said on Thursday.Over 26.81 lakh people have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 8,08,747 have been administered both jabs, said Dr Kiran Patil, CEO of the Raigad Zilla Parishad.

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 11-11-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 13:32 IST
Maha: 89 per cent eligible population in Raigad covered with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 89 per cent of the eligible population in Maharashtra's Raigad district has been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said on Thursday.

Over 26.81 lakh people have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 8,08,747 have been administered both jabs, said Dr Kiran Patil, CEO of the Raigad Zilla Parishad. As many as 2,30,425 people have not been inoculated so far, he said. There are 569 vaccination centres in the district, of which 245 are under the zilla parishad and 268 are private centres, the official said.

The COVID-19 vaccines are available at 28 rural hospitals, 28 vaccination centres under the Panvel Municipal Corporation, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021