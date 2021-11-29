Left Menu

France says detected eight possible cases of Omicron variant

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-11-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 03:11 IST
France's Health Ministry said on Sunday it had possibly detected eight cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across the country.

It said in a statement that the people who might be infected had come into France from southern Africa but that it would still take several days to fully confirm the cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

