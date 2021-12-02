Britain records 53,945 COVID-19 cases, highest since July

Britain recorded 53,945 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily figure since July 17, government figures showed, as the dominant Delta variant spreads and measures come in to curb the Omicron variant of concern.

There were a further 141 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, down from Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)