COVID-19 outbreak on Norwegian cruise ship approaching New Orleans in US

Ten people aboard a Norwegian cruise line ship approaching New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Saturday night.The Norwegian Breakaway had departed New Orleans on November 28 and is due to return this weekend, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release.

PTI | Neworleans | Updated: 05-12-2021 07:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 07:58 IST
Ten people aboard a Norwegian cruise line ship approaching New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Saturday night.

The Norwegian Breakaway had departed New Orleans on November 28 and is due to return this weekend, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release. Over the past week, the ship made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico.

More than 3,200 people are on board the ship, officials said.

According to the statement, Norwegian “has been adhering to appropriate quarantine and isolation protocols as new cases and exposures have been identified aboard this vessel.'' Prior to disembarking in New Orleans, each person on board will be tested for the coronavirus. Anyone who tests positive will either go directly home or self-isolate in accommodations provided by the cruise line, officials said.

Officials did not release any information about the conditions of those who have contracted the virus.

