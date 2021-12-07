Global Health performs live donor liver, kidney transplant on 12-year old boy

A live donor liver and kidney transplant was successfully performed on a 12-year-old boy suffering from a rare genetic disorder, Gleneagles Global Health City, a multi-organ transplant centre here said on Tuesday. Battling renal failure and on dialysis thrice a week, the boy from Bengaluru was diagnosed by doctors there with a rare genetic disorder, a liver condition that results in accumulation of oxalate in the kidneys, heart and bones and other organ systems of the body.

The genetic disorder diagnosed was Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH) type-II and he was referred from Bengaluru. ''As the disease is primarily based in the liver, these patients need combined liver and kidney transplantation for cure which is a major undertaking, especially in a child,'' a press release said.

''Across the world, there are only two reported cases of this treatment and this has never been reported from Asia. The family was apprehensive about two major surgeries at one time and contacted GGHC's liver transplant team for a second opinion and decided to get treatment at GGHC, Chennai.'' The live donor liver and kidney transplant was performed successfully, the hospital said.

