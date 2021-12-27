Left Menu

Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar account for over one-third of active Covid cases in UP

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-12-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 22:39 IST
More than one-third of the active coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh are concentrated in the two districts of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, according to official data.

Uttar Pradesh currently has 324 active COVID-19 cases, according to the data shared by the state health department on Monday.

Ghaziabad has 57 active cases, while Gautam Buddh Nagar has 56 and the two districts account for 34.87 per cent of the active coronavirus cases in the state, the data showed.

The highest number of 63 active cases was recorded in state capital Lucknow.

Ghaziabad recorded two fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, while Gautam Buddh Nagar logged five such cases, the data showed.

Ghaziabad's death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 461, while 468 people have succumbed to the viral disease in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Meerut (16), Prayagraj (16), Varanasi (15) and Agra (10) are the other four districts in Uttar Pradesh with an active coronavirus case tally in double digits, according to the data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

