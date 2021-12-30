Left Menu

Maha reports 85 new Omicron cases; tally rises to 252

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 85 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the highest single-day tally recorded so far by any state in the country, taking the overall count to 252, the state health department said.The state had not recorded any Omicron case on Tuesday.

Maha reports 85 new Omicron cases; tally rises to 252
The state had not recorded any Omicron case on Tuesday. ''Today, 85 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Of these, 47 patients have been reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV - (where samples were sent for genome sequencing) and 38 by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER),'' a health department bulletin said.

The 38 Omicron cases reported by IISER are from community surveillance and as per preliminary information, they do not have history of any international travel, it said.

Giving the break-up of 38 cases, the health department said Mumbai reported 19 of them followed by Kalyan-Dombivali (five), Navi Mumbai and Pimpri-Chinchwad (three each), two each in Vasai-Virar and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and one each in Pune (rural), Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Panvel and Thane municipal corporations.

Of the 47 patients reported by National Institute of Virology, 43 are international travellers and four are close contacts, the bulletin added. It said of these 47 patients, 34 are from Mumbai, three each from Nagpur and Pimpri-Chinchwad, two each from Navi Mumbai and Pune Municipal Corporation, and one each from Panvel, Kolhapur and Buldhana, it added.

