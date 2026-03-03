Left Menu

Power Move in EdTech: Deepti Barman Joins EasyShiksha

EasyShiksha appoints Deepti Barman as Head – Strategic Partnerships to expand its global presence. With extensive experience in partnerships, Barman aims to enhance collaboration across education ecosystems. Her role will focus on university partnerships, corporate skilling alliances, and international expansion, driving innovation and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:40 IST
Power Move in EdTech: Deepti Barman Joins EasyShiksha
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, EasyShiksha, a top global EdTech platform, has announced the appointment of Ms. Deepti Barman as Head – Strategic Partnerships. This appointment underscores EasyShiksha's intention to expand its international partnership networks and boost strategic growth across the education sector.

With over ten years of expertise in strategic alliances, Ms. Barman brings notable skills in crafting scalable collaboration frameworks and fostering revenue-focused partnerships. Her prior roles include Head of Partnerships – India at KIT Global and Partner Alliance Manager at Jio Haptik Technologies, where she excelled in developing structured partner ecosystems and managing high-value alliances.

Ms. Barman will lead various key initiatives including global collaborations with universities, skilling and certification alliances with corporates, and strategic technology integrations, further amplifying EasyShiksha's global outreach. Her efforts are crucial as EasyShiksha aims to significantly enhance its presence within the rapidly evolving global education ecosystem.

TRENDING

1
Reviving Conscription: Germany's Military Recruitment Challenge

Reviving Conscription: Germany's Military Recruitment Challenge

 Germany
2
Upendra Kushwaha Nominated by RLM for Rajya Sabha Elections; BJP and AITC Announce Candidates

Upendra Kushwaha Nominated by RLM for Rajya Sabha Elections; BJP and AITC An...

 India
3
Jealous Affair Ignites: Man Sets Fire to Official's Vehicles Over Girlfriend's Job

Jealous Affair Ignites: Man Sets Fire to Official's Vehicles Over Girlfriend...

 India
4
Gulf Tensions Force Cancellation of Pakistan-England Cricket Series

Gulf Tensions Force Cancellation of Pakistan-England Cricket Series

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026