Power Move in EdTech: Deepti Barman Joins EasyShiksha

In a strategic move, EasyShiksha, a top global EdTech platform, has announced the appointment of Ms. Deepti Barman as Head – Strategic Partnerships. This appointment underscores EasyShiksha's intention to expand its international partnership networks and boost strategic growth across the education sector.

With over ten years of expertise in strategic alliances, Ms. Barman brings notable skills in crafting scalable collaboration frameworks and fostering revenue-focused partnerships. Her prior roles include Head of Partnerships – India at KIT Global and Partner Alliance Manager at Jio Haptik Technologies, where she excelled in developing structured partner ecosystems and managing high-value alliances.

Ms. Barman will lead various key initiatives including global collaborations with universities, skilling and certification alliances with corporates, and strategic technology integrations, further amplifying EasyShiksha's global outreach. Her efforts are crucial as EasyShiksha aims to significantly enhance its presence within the rapidly evolving global education ecosystem.