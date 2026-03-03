Celebrating the Legacy of Jamsetji Tata in Jamshedpur

In a grand celebration, the 187th birth anniversary of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata was observed in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on Tuesday. Chief Minister Hemant Soren took to social media to pay tribute to the visionary founder of the Tata Group, praising his contributions to India's industrial progress.

The event saw participation from key figures within the Tata Group, including Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, and T V Narendran, CEO and MD of Tata Steel. Together, they marked the occasion with a ceremonial parade featuring 42 contingents from various Tata divisions.

Jamshedpur was festively decorated, with special illuminations adorning 25 roundabouts, numerous heritage buildings, and main thoroughfares. The celebrations highlighted the enduring impact of Jamsetji Tata's vision on the nation's developmental journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)