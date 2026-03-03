Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Jamsetji Tata in Jamshedpur

The 187th birth anniversary of industrialist and philanthropist Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata was marked in Jamshedpur with celebrations led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Tata Steel and other Tata Group companies honored their founder with a ceremonial parade. The city was adorned with illuminations to commemorate the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:42 IST
Celebrating the Legacy of Jamsetji Tata in Jamshedpur
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand celebration, the 187th birth anniversary of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata was observed in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on Tuesday. Chief Minister Hemant Soren took to social media to pay tribute to the visionary founder of the Tata Group, praising his contributions to India's industrial progress.

The event saw participation from key figures within the Tata Group, including Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, and T V Narendran, CEO and MD of Tata Steel. Together, they marked the occasion with a ceremonial parade featuring 42 contingents from various Tata divisions.

Jamshedpur was festively decorated, with special illuminations adorning 25 roundabouts, numerous heritage buildings, and main thoroughfares. The celebrations highlighted the enduring impact of Jamsetji Tata's vision on the nation's developmental journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reviving Conscription: Germany's Military Recruitment Challenge

Reviving Conscription: Germany's Military Recruitment Challenge

 Germany
2
Upendra Kushwaha Nominated by RLM for Rajya Sabha Elections; BJP and AITC Announce Candidates

Upendra Kushwaha Nominated by RLM for Rajya Sabha Elections; BJP and AITC An...

 India
3
Jealous Affair Ignites: Man Sets Fire to Official's Vehicles Over Girlfriend's Job

Jealous Affair Ignites: Man Sets Fire to Official's Vehicles Over Girlfriend...

 India
4
Gulf Tensions Force Cancellation of Pakistan-England Cricket Series

Gulf Tensions Force Cancellation of Pakistan-England Cricket Series

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026