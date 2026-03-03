Left Menu

India's Fuel Reserves: Navigating Crisis in the Strait of Hormuz

India has enough crude and fuel inventories to sustain domestic demand for up to eight weeks, protecting against supply disruptions amid increasing conflict in West Asia. The government monitors the situation hourly, confident of managing the crisis with strategic reserves and diversified sourcing mitigating potential shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:42 IST
  • India

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, India is strategically positioned to weather potential disruptions in crude oil and fuel supplies. With sufficient inventories to cover domestic demands for six to eight weeks, the government says it is prepared for short-term supply issues.

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial conduit for Indian imports, recently faced blockades due to military conflicts involving the US, Israel, and Iran. While this poses a risk, India's diversified sourcing strategies from regions like the US, Russia, and West Africa ensure readiness against unexpected shortages.

Rising crude prices could impact India's import costs, but the government's proactive measures, including tapping into strategic petroleum reserves and monitoring the situation closely, aim to safeguard consumer interests. Energy Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reassures the nation of adequate preparations and prioritizes consumer interests amid the ongoing crisis.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

