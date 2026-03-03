India's Fuel Reserves: Navigating Crisis in the Strait of Hormuz

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, India is strategically positioned to weather potential disruptions in crude oil and fuel supplies. With sufficient inventories to cover domestic demands for six to eight weeks, the government says it is prepared for short-term supply issues.

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial conduit for Indian imports, recently faced blockades due to military conflicts involving the US, Israel, and Iran. While this poses a risk, India's diversified sourcing strategies from regions like the US, Russia, and West Africa ensure readiness against unexpected shortages.

Rising crude prices could impact India's import costs, but the government's proactive measures, including tapping into strategic petroleum reserves and monitoring the situation closely, aim to safeguard consumer interests. Energy Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reassures the nation of adequate preparations and prioritizes consumer interests amid the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)