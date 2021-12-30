Left Menu

Haryana reports 23 more Omicron cases; tally mounts to 37

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-12-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 21:09 IST
Haryana reported 23 more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Thursday, its highest daily spike so far, pushing the tally of such cases to 37 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

Of these 37 cases, 12 are active while the rest have been discharged, it stated.

In view of a rise in Omicron cases, the Haryana government has imposed a night curfew and restriction on gatherings from Saturday.

It said people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated will be banned from shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places from January 1.

Meanwhile, the state continued to register a surge in COVID-19 cases, with 300 new infections being reported on Thursday, 180 of them from Gurugram alone. Faridabad and Panchkula reported 44 and 20 new infections respectively.

However, no fresh fatality due to the viral disease was reported in the state.

The total COVID-19 case count now stands at 7,73,361 in the state, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,063.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state has almost doubled in three days, from 536 on Monday to 1,047 on Thursday, while 7,62,228 patients have recuperated, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate was recorded at 98.56 per cent.

