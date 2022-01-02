Left Menu

Kerala reports 45 new cases of Omicron

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 2 PTI Kerala reported 45 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Sunday thereby taking the total number of infections in the State to 152, said the Health Department.State Health Minister Veena George said nine of the 45 patients came from high-risk countries while 32 reached the State from low-risk countries.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-01-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 20:32 IST
Kerala reports 45 new cases of Omicron
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 2 (PTI): Kerala reported 45 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Sunday thereby taking the total number of infections in the State to 152, said the Health Department.

State Health Minister Veena George said nine of the 45 patients came from high-risk countries while 32 reached the State from low-risk countries. Four persons contracted the new variant through their contacts.

There are 16 cases of Omicron in Ernakulam, nine in Thiruvananthapuram, six in Thrissur, five in Pathanamthitta, three each in Alappuzha and Kozhikode, two in Malappuram and one in Wayanad.

''One person from Thrissur and three from Alappuzha contracted the new variant through their contacts,'' the Health Department said in a press release.

Most number of Omicron-infected people came from UAE, Qatar and the UK. Other countries include France, the Philippines, Turkey, Sweden, Kazakhstan, Ireland, Africa, Uganda and Ukraine. ''Till now, a total of 50 people have reached the State from high-risk countries while 84 have reached from low-risk countries. Eighteen have contracted the disease through their contacts,'' the release said.

The Minister asked the people of the State to exercise extra caution as the number of Omicron infections are increasing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022