France reports close to 67,500 new daily COVID cases

France on Monday reported 67,641 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, a figure much lower than a couple of days ago, when daily additional infections were over 200,000.

But reported cases always tend to dip on Monday and the 67,641 is a record for that day, and the tally is more than twice as high as one week ago.

The seven-day moving average of new cases in France, which smoothes out daily reporting irregularities, reached a new all-time high of 167,338, jumping almost fivefold in a month.

Also Read: France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID -minister

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)